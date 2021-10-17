Branden Grace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 66th at 7 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Grace went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Grace to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th Grace hit his tee shot 331 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Grace chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Grace's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Grace hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 6 under for the round.