-
-
Alex Noren shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2021
-
Highlights
Alex Noren holes 17-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Alex Noren hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 59th at 10 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 23 under; Rory McIlroy and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 20 under; and Talor Gooch, Keith Mitchell, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 19 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Noren hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Noren hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Noren chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
-
-