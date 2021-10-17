  • Adam Scott posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the final round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott makes birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP

    In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.