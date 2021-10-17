-
Adam Scott posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the final round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott makes birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Adam Scott hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Scott finished his day tied for 5th at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Adam Scott chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.
At the 550-yard par-5 14th, Scott got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Scott to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Scott had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Scott chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
