Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 14th at 19 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ancer had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ancer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 366-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ancer's 161 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Ancer's tee shot went 256 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Ancer hit his 218 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

Ancer his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 1 under for the round.