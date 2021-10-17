-
Aaron Wise delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wise finished his day tied for 5th at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 25 under; Collin Morikawa is in 2nd at 24 under; and Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 22 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Aaron Wise's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Wise hit his 284 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Wise to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Wise's 192 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Wise chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.
