Yoseop Seo rebounds from poor front in third round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Yoseop Seo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Seo finished his round tied for 74th at 2 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Seonghyeon Kim, and Adam Scott are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, Yoseop Seo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Yoseop Seo at 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Seo chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to even-par for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Seo chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seo to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Seo's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Seo chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seo to 2 under for the round.
