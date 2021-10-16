-
Xander Schauffele shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele makes short birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Xander Schauffele makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schauffele had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th Schauffele hit his tee shot 328 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Schauffele's 165 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
