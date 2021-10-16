-
Webb Simpson shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Webb Simpson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 first, Simpson's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Simpson had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.
