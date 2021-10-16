-
Viktor Hovland shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland drains 17-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Viktor Hovland makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hovland had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 138-yard par-3 seventh green, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Hovland hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
