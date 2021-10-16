Tyrrell Hatton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 6th at 17 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Hatton hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hatton went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Hatton's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Hatton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Hatton hit an approach shot from 258 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hatton to 5 under for the round.