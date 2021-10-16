-
Tony Finau shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 56th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 16 under; and Adam Scott, Aaron Wise, Seonghyeon Kim, Rickie Fowler, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Finau's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Finau hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Finau to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Finau had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 under for the round.
Finau hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 12th. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Finau chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
