Tommy Fleetwood delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tommy Fleetwood hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 16th at 12 under Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under, Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 15 under, and Adam Scott is in 3rd at 14 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Tommy Fleetwood hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Fleetwood hit his 111 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fleetwood had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Fleetwood chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 6 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 7 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Fleetwood's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 8 under for the round.
