Tom Hoge shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge's opening birdie in Round 2 at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 40th at 9 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under; Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Seonghyeon Kim, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the par-5 third, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
