-
-
Talor Gooch rebounds from poor front in third round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Talor Gooch hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gooch finished his day tied for 36th at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, Talor Gooch's tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Gooch hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Gooch hit his 266 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
-
-