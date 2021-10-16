-
Sungjae Im shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im reaches in two to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-5 third, Im's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Im chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Im took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot onto the green and one putting for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
