Sung Kang shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
Highlights
Sung Kang sticks wedge close and birdies at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Sung Kang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 14th at 14 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 339 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Kang chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Kang hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Kang hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Kang had a 198 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
Kang tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 4 under for the round.
