Stewart Cink shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
Highlights
Stewart Cink's 36-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Stewart Cink makes a 36-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Stewart Cink hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Cink had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cink sank his approach shot from 119 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Cink's 84 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Cink at 5 under for the round.
