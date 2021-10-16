-
Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 68th at 5 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under; Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sam Burns, Seonghyeon Kim, Aaron Wise, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Kim hit his 92 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
