Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 16, 2021
Highlights
Shane Lowry hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 69th at 4 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Seonghyeon Kim, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Minkyu Kim, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, and Aaron Wise are tied for 8th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Lowry had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Lowry's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lowry had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Lowry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Lowry hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Lowry's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
