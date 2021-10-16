-
Sergio Garcia shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Sergio Garcia hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day tied for 30th at 12 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 319 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Garcia chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Garcia hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th Garcia hit his tee shot 330 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
