Seonghyeon Kim shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
Highlights
Seonghyeon Kim makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Seonghyeon Kim makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Seonghyeon Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Kim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to even for the round.
At the 550-yard par-5 14th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
