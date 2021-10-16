-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Muñoz hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.
At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
