Scottie Scheffler rebounds from poor front in third round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
Round Recaps
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Scheffler finished his day tied for 51st at 8 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Scottie Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Scheffler hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Scheffler's 187 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at 1 under for the round.
