Sam Burns shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Sam Burns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 10th at 15 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Burns's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burns had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 205 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.
