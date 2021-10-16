-
Strong putting brings Russell Henley a 7-under 65 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Henley finished his day tied for 14th at 14 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Russell Henley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Henley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Henley to 6 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Henley's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Henley had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 6 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 7 under for the round.
