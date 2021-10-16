-
Strong putting brings Rory McIlroy a 10-under 62 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy's approach and 21-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Rory McIlroy makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. McIlroy finished his day in 2nd at 19 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Rory McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, McIlroy chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
McIlroy hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 614-yard par-5 sixth. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 7 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, McIlroy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 8 under for the round.
