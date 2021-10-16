Robert Streb hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Abraham Ancer and Adam Scott; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Streb hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Streb chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Streb chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Streb hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streb to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 11th green, Streb suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streb at 4 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Streb chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Streb chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 6 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Streb chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 7 under for the round.