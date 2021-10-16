  • Robert Streb shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb gets up and down from bunker to birdie No. 18 at THE CJ CUP

    In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.