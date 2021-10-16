In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Rickie Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Fowler's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fowler had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th Fowler hit his tee shot 332 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 7 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Fowler hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 8 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 9 under for the round.