Rasmus Hojgaard shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Rasmus Hojgaard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his round tied for 54th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 20 under; Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Abraham Ancer, Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler, Seonghyeon Kim, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 14 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Hojgaard's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 3 under for the round.
