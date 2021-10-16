-
Paul Casey shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Casey sinks a 26-foot eagle putt at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Paul Casey makes a 26-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Paul Casey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 second green, Casey suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Casey at 1 over for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Casey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Casey had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Casey hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Casey's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even for the round.
