Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 70th at 4 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Jordan Spieth, Harry Higgs, Seonghyeon Kim, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Minkyu Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, and Aaron Wise are tied for 8th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 614-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Kizzire's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
