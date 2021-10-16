-
Patrick Reed shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Patrick Reed hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 64th at 6 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 first, Reed's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Reed chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Reed had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.
