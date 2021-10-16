In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Minkyu Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 36th at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Kim hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his fifth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 15th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.