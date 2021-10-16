-
Max Homa shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa holes 11-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
At the 377-yard par-4 first, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.
On the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Homa hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Homa's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Homa hit his 242 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
