-
-
Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
-
Features
K.H. Lee and Maverick McNealy "Hot Hands Challenge"
Prior to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, K.H. Lee and Maverick McNealy faced off in a closest to the pin chipping challenge. Whoever is furthest away from the pin on each shot gets a letter and the first player to spell out "CJ CUP" loses.
Maverick McNealy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, McNealy chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 11th, McNealy missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left McNealy to 3 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, McNealy hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
-
-