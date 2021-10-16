-
Matt Jones shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 26th at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under; Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Seonghyeon Kim, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 340 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Jones chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Jones hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Jones hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Jones to 4 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Jones hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 6 under for the round.
