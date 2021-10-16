-
Marc Leishman shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Marc Leishman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 56th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 16 under; and Adam Scott, Aaron Wise, Seonghyeon Kim, Rickie Fowler, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Leishman hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Leishman chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Leishman at 3 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 15th, Leishman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
