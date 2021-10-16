-
Mackenzie Hughes comes back from a rocky start in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mackenzie Hughes hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 third. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hughes at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hughes had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to even for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hughes hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
