In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Lucas Glover hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his round tied for 18th at 12 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under; Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer, Seonghyeon Kim, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Lucas Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Glover chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Glover chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Glover's 167 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 6 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 7 under for the round.