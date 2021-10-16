-
-
Louis Oosthuizen delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen nearly holes out for albatross at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Louis Oosthuizen makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 29th at 10 under Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under, Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 14 under, and Ian Poulter, Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Louis Oosthuizen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Oosthuizen chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Oosthuizen's 210 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 6 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 7 under for the round.
-
-