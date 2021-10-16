In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 44th at 8 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Seonghyeon Kim, and Adam Scott are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 343 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Streelman hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Streelman's 223 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

Streelman hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streelman to 6 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Streelman hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Streelman's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 8 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 9 under for the round.