Kevin Na finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na buries 28-footer for opening birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Kevin Na makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 42nd at 10 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 first, Na's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Na got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Na had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Na went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Na hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to even for the round.
Na got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
