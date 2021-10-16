-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Kevin Kisner in the third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Kevin Kisner hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kisner finished his day tied for 42nd at 10 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 first, Kevin Kisner's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Kisner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kisner had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Kisner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Kisner to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
-
-