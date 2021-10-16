In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 6th at 17 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

Mitchell missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Mitchell went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 13th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Mitchell's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.