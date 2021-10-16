-
Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley's birdie putt from the fringe at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 36th at 11 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
