K.H. Lee shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
K.H. Lee and Maverick McNealy "Hot Hands Challenge"
Prior to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, K.H. Lee and Maverick McNealy faced off in a closest to the pin chipping challenge. Whoever is furthest away from the pin on each shot gets a letter and the first player to spell out "CJ CUP" loses.
K.H. Lee hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 19 under; Robert Streb is in 2nd at 16 under; and Adam Scott, Aaron Wise, Seonghyeon Kim, Rickie Fowler, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Lee had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Lee chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Lee's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.
