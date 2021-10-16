-
-
Justin Thomas shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas reaches in two to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 42nd at 10 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Thomas chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 11th green, Thomas suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thomas at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
-
-