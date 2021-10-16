-
-
Justin Rose putts well in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Rose chips in for eagle at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Justin Rose chips in from just short of the green to make eagle at the par-4 12th hole.
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Justin Rose hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his round tied for 54th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 20 under; Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Abraham Ancer, Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler, Seonghyeon Kim, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Justin Rose chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Rose's 175 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Rose hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rose to 3 under for the round.
-
-