Jordan Spieth shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth dials in iron and drains birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Rickie Fowler is in 1st at 21 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 19 under; and Abraham Ancer, Adam Scott, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Spieth's his approach went 46 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
