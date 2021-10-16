-
Joohyung Kim putts well in round three of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2021
Highlights
Joohyung Kim holes 11-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Joohyung Kim makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Joohyung Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 14 under; and Adam Scott, Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, Robert Streb, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 597-yard par-5 third, Joohyung Kim took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot onto the green and two putting for bogey. This moved Joohyung Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kim's 210 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 15th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 4 under for the round.
